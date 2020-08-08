STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
289 new patients, more Covid cases in large clusters

On Friday, 367 people were newly admitted in hospitals with symptoms and 511 patients were discharged.

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief respite, more Covid cases were reported from the large clusters of Poonthura and Beemapally in the district on Friday. While 15 cases were reported from Poonthura, 16 were from Beemapally. Nearby Valiyathura had four cases. Along the belt, Shankhumukham and Vettucaud also had fresh cases on the day.  

A total of 289 new cases and a death were confirmed by the state government in the district on Friday, including six health workers. The deceased is Gopakumar, 60, an Uchakkada native.Among the new patients, 281 people were infected through local transmission.

The limited cluster in Neyyattinkara municipality kept growing with fresh cases in Maruthoor, Perumpazhuthoor, Vlathankara and nearby regions. Ennakidangu, Mananakku and Mambally in Anchuthengu, Puthuval, Parasuvaikkal, Chenkal and Amaravila near Parassala also reported fresh surge in Covid cases. Poovar close to the southern end in the coastal belt in the district reported 12 cases. Poovar and nearby Pozhiyoor have been seeing an increase in cases for over a week now.

Meanwhile, the district continues to have a good recovery rate with 150 patients recovering on the day.
As many as 1,155 new people were put under observation in the district during the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.A total of 2,841 people are under hospital isolation and 15,139 people in home quarantine. A total of 810 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

As many as 919 samples were sent for testing, while test results of 539 people were received on the day.
Twenty-two people who need psychological support called to the mental health helpline and 2,244 people were called and offered mental support. As many as 248 calls were made to the collectorate control room.

