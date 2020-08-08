STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rain destroys 37 houses, 5,500 hectares of farmland

All four shutters of Neyyar dam opened, warning issued for people living on the banks, quarrying halted at Nedumangad

Published: 08th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala landslide

NDRF, Fire and Rescue personnel engaged in rescue operations. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 37 houses were fully destroyed and 182 others partially damaged in heavy rain and wind across the district on Friday. The rain fury wreaked the most havoc in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

Rough sea destroyed two houses partially in Shankhumukham. In Varkala taluk, six houses were partially destroyed while four houses sustained damage in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Close to 5,500 hectares of agriculture have been destroyed in the district in rain and wind so far.

Seven more relief camps were opened in the district -- at Valiyathura UP School, Fisheries Technical School, Port Godown 1 and 2, LFMSC LP school, Buds School and St Joseph Higher Secondary School. As many as 582 people are housed in these camps with Valiyathura UP School having the highest number of 317.With heavy rain continuing in their respective catchment areas, water discharge from the two dams and one barrage in the district was increased on Friday.

The water level in the Karamana river increased steadily with the shutters of Aruvikkara barrage and Peppara dam were raised. Three shutters of Aruvikkara barrage have been opened to a height of 75cm and another up to 50cm. The current water level in the barrage is 46.44m, while the permissible level is 46.60m.

In Peppara, two shutters have been opened to a height of 15cm. The water level is 106.55m in the dam, while the permissible level is 106.85m. KSEB is generating power here round the clock.All four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened and a warning has been issued for people living on the banks of the Neyyar to not step into the river and exercise caution.

In the wake of heavy rain in Nedumangad region, the functioning of quarries there will be temporarily halted. The Nedumangad tahsildar issued an order stating the same and alerting the respective local bodies and police stations.

In Thiruvananthapuram taluk, a relief camp has been opened in Peroorkada village at LFMSC LP School to where seven people were shifted, including four women and two children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heavy rainfall farmland Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp