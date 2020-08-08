Rain destroys 37 houses, 5,500 hectares of farmland

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 37 houses were fully destroyed and 182 others partially damaged in heavy rain and wind across the district on Friday. The rain fury wreaked the most havoc in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

Rough sea destroyed two houses partially in Shankhumukham. In Varkala taluk, six houses were partially destroyed while four houses sustained damage in Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Close to 5,500 hectares of agriculture have been destroyed in the district in rain and wind so far.

Seven more relief camps were opened in the district -- at Valiyathura UP School, Fisheries Technical School, Port Godown 1 and 2, LFMSC LP school, Buds School and St Joseph Higher Secondary School. As many as 582 people are housed in these camps with Valiyathura UP School having the highest number of 317.With heavy rain continuing in their respective catchment areas, water discharge from the two dams and one barrage in the district was increased on Friday.

The water level in the Karamana river increased steadily with the shutters of Aruvikkara barrage and Peppara dam were raised. Three shutters of Aruvikkara barrage have been opened to a height of 75cm and another up to 50cm. The current water level in the barrage is 46.44m, while the permissible level is 46.60m.

In Peppara, two shutters have been opened to a height of 15cm. The water level is 106.55m in the dam, while the permissible level is 106.85m. KSEB is generating power here round the clock.All four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened and a warning has been issued for people living on the banks of the Neyyar to not step into the river and exercise caution.

In the wake of heavy rain in Nedumangad region, the functioning of quarries there will be temporarily halted. The Nedumangad tahsildar issued an order stating the same and alerting the respective local bodies and police stations.

In Thiruvananthapuram taluk, a relief camp has been opened in Peroorkada village at LFMSC LP School to where seven people were shifted, including four women and two children.