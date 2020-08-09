485 fresh Covid cases in Capital, 33 with unknown sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With considerable spike in fresh Covid cases in Anchuthengu and Parassala, the capital district reported 485 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. Among them 435 are through local transmission while the source of infection is not known in 33 cases. However, the district also had the highest recovery rate on the day with 777 recoveries.

Cases on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Parassala show a gradual spike as 11 cases were reported from Puthuval, two from Dhanuvachapuram and eight from Udiyankulangara. Cases were also reported from Amaravila and Kunnattukal in the region.

In city, a fresh surge of cases was reported in Medical College region with 22 people testing positive. Poonthura and Beemapally , large clusters in the district, had 13 and 17 cases respectively. Nearby Valiyathura and Puthiyathura, Badariya Nagar also saw fresh cases. To the south, Pulluvila, Cheriyathura and Chowara also reported new cases.

As many as 1604 new people were put under observation in the district on the day. A total of 3068 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 15282 people are under home quarantine.

On Saturday, 529 people were newly admitted in hospital with symptoms and 302 patients were discharged.