STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rain continues to lash Capital, district on high alert

37 houses destroyed and 198 partially damaged; shutters at all three dams raised

Published: 09th August 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists manoeuvre the waterlogged road at Thampanoor on Saturday. Low-lying roads are prone to flooding even during days of moderate rainfall | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing heavy rain wreaked havoc destroying 37 houses and partially damaging 198 houses in the capital district. The shutters of Aruvikkara, Peppara and Neyyar dams remained open as heavy inflow from the catchment areas here was witnessed even late into the night on Saturday. Several areas in the district have been receiving moderate to heavy rain.

The water level in the Neyyar dam remained above the rule curve level late on Saturday. However, a slight dip in the water level at the rate of 1cm every two hours has been recorded  If the situation persists, the shutters of the dam will not have to be raised further.

In Peppara, water level stood at 106.85 m which is 5cm below the permissible level. The water level rose by 5cm in the last 24 hours. Two of the dam’s shutters have been raised 15cm.  Power generation by the KSEB is also under way here. During the last 24 hours, the inflow of water is 35.21 m3/sec and the outflow is 32.78 m3/sec. The water level  in the Aruvikkara dam is 46.31m, with the shutters raised to a total height of 125cm.

Crops situated on 5,867 hectare were damaged in the rain. In city limits, trees fell on electricity posts at Pattoor, Premnagar in Karamana, Poojappura,  and Peroorkada ESI hospital, besides Keraladityapuram cutting off power supply.  Water entered houses on Fathima Matha Road and nearby places due to the rough sea. Twenty-four people were moved to two different camps opened in Pettah village. Swell waves forced the relocation of eight families at Thumba in Menamkulam village. They were shifted to the houses of relatives.

Thampanoor’s ordeal continues

The capital’s prominent Thampanoor area, which houses the Central Railway station and the KSRTC main bus station, witnessed a flashflood yet again on Saturday. Though Operation Anantha, under which the corporation and revenue department set up deeper drains in the city, had yielded results for sometime, with more waste being dumped into the Amayizhanjan Thodu the drainage system has become clogged resulting in flashflood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heavy rain high alert
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp