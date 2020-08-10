'Disappointed' Kerala health inspector in isolation goes missing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 54-year old health inspector, who was under self-quarantine, went missing from his house at Kundamanbhagam on Saturday evening.

In a note recovered from the banks of the Karamana river where his footwear was also found, Krishnakumar said he was disappointed for spreading Covid-19 among his colleagues.

As per Vilappilsala police, Krishnakumar’s son noticed his father’s chappal lying on the riverside near Kundamankadavu bridge. The search by Fire and Rescue Services personnel did not yield any result till evening.