Heavy rain continues to batter Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Downpour accompanied by strong wind continued to cause widespread destruction in many areas of the district on Sunday, for the second consecutive day. Low-lying parts of the city and many rural roads were waterlogged after the Karamana and Neyyar rivers overflowed. Earlier in the day, four shutters of Neyyar and three shutters of Aruvikkara dams were raised. Two shutters of Peppara dam were raised to a height of 15cm. The current water level of the dam is 106.55m; the maximum permissible level is 106.85m.

As many as 218 houses were partially destroyed and 37 totally knocked down. The families were shifted to relief camps. According to the data, around 5,527 hectares of farmland were also destroyed and 584 people are in relief camps. Chenkal, known as the rice bowl of the district, has been hit the worst. Many banana plantations and paddy fields were completely flooded, destroying crops. Farmlands in Nedumangad taluk suffered damage too.

The district has warned of increased water level in Karamana River since the dam shutters are open. Killi and Vamanapuram rivers have breached their banks in Nedumangad, flooding the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Karimadom colony in Attakulangara and parts of Thampanoor were also flooded. District collector Navjyot Khosa said people living on the banks of Neyyar and Karamana rivers should take precautions. The authorities added that they are yet to assess the total loss of property incurred, including crops and farm produce.