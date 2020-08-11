STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anxiety looms large over Parassala

Huge influx of people crossing over to the state without much curbs is cited as the reason for rising cases

Published: 11th August 2020 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Throwing hints of an Anchunthengu-like situation, the Covid cases in Parassala region are taking a upward trajectory like never before. The region saw 18 fresh cases on Monday with four cases from nearby Kunnattukal, three from Parasuvaikkal, one each from Cheruvarakkonam and Karakkonam. The region’s close proximity with Tamil Nadu border that witnesses a huge influx of people crossing over to the state without much restrictions is cited as the major reason for rising number of cases in Parassala.

On Monday 200 people tested positive for Covid in the district along with one death, of which 178 were cases of infections through local transmission. Among those who tested positive, 13 are health workers. The deceased is Jama, 50, from Maranalloor in Kattakkada.

Amaravila and Dhanuvachapuram in Parassala region also reported fresh cases. Pozhiyoor and Poovar which share borders with Tamil Nadu also recorded new cases with nine new cases in Poovar alone.
Kayikkara in Chirayinkeezhu, Marayamuttom and Rasalpuram near Neyyattinkara, Karamana, Medical College, Vizhinjam, Manacaud and Pattom in the city limits.

Though the numbers have gone down in Anchuthengu on Monday, some feel the decrease in number of tests in the region is said to be the cause for the decline in cases. The cases reported on Monday from Anchuthengu were mostly from Mananakku region.

As many as 1,460 people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 2,571 people are under hospital isolation.

166 patients discharged

365 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 166 patients were discharged. 243 samples were sent for testing while 477 test results were received on the day.21 people who needed psychological support rang up the mental health helpline. Psychologists called up 1,236 people who were in need of mental support. A total of 734 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

