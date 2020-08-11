Cop tests positive, Special Branch office closed down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Branch office of Thiruvananthapuram city was forced to down its shutters after a civil police officer attached with the unit was tested positive for Covid-19.Following this, all the officers of City Special Branch will be subjected to Covid test on Tuesday. This is for the first time that the City Special Branch office, which is the intelligence wing of the police that comes under the district police chiefs, had to be closed down due to the pandemic.

Sources said the officers who were sharing space with the infected cop, have been asked to go on home quarantine. “The infected cop is a civil police officer and had mingled with other officers during duty. Hence, we had to take this precaution and asked the entire team to go on home quarantine,” said Special Branch sources.

The City Special Branch is responsible for passport verification, character and antecedents checking, foreigners verification among other vital tasks. However, City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay has made alternate arrangements to fill the lacunae.