Kerala to go for neighbourhood watch groups to fight Covid

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With no reduction in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, the state plans to implement a ‘neighbourhood watch’ strategy to keep the infection transmission in check. The moves comes after realising that the infection curve cannot be flattened by sticking to precautionary measures alone. The strategy will be implemented with the help of Janamaithri Police.

During his daily press briefing on monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a system will be established in which people will self-monitor and self-regulate to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He also added that a meeting of IGs, DIGs and district police chiefs will be convened to assess the Covid control measures and formulate new containment methods if needed.

“Across the world, police practice the neighbourhood watch system to contain crime. It entails active participation of residents to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods,” said a senior police officer.

“In the context of Covid-19, we expect neighbours to keep an eye on anything that goes against the government’s disease prevention and control measures. It includes quarantine violation, conducting events beyond permissible people participation and others,” the officer added.

The neighbourhood watch group is also expected to take care of the vulnerable, mostly elderly, persons who stay alone. This means they could help the elderly to buy essential items or medicines and be the first responders in case of emergency.The police through this system also eye to bolster its surveillance against crime.