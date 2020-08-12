District reports 297 new cases, 11 test positive in Anchuthengu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven people tested positive for Covid-19 at Anchuthengu panchayat on Tuesday when the district reported 297 fresh cases along with three deaths. The deceased are Chellayyan, 68, from Varkala, Maniyan, 80, from Valiyathura and Prema, 52, from Vellanad. Amaravila, Charottukonam, Chaikkotukonam, Marayamuttom, Panachamoodu, Pozhiyoor, Parassala, Parasuvaikkal, Kollakonam and nearby places close to the state border reported fresh cases on Tuesday. On the positive side, district reported 498 recoveries.

Positive cases in Anchuthengu has shown a decreasing trend ever since the number of tests were reduced. A high test positivity rate had prompted the local body to set up more test centres in the region. On Monday, local residents had protested in the local market and outside the panchayat office demanding the lifting of lockdown restrictions and to stop tests.

66 cases in city

A total of 66 cases were reported in the city corporation limit. The highest number of fresh cases was from Poonthura (18) followed by Beemapally (eight), both large clusters in the district. Medical College and Valiyathura wards reported six cases each. As many as 886 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of virus containment efforts. While 2,955 people are under hospital isolation, 15,684 are under home quarantine. On Tuesday, 365 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 166 patients were discharged and 389 samples were sent for testing.

Meanwhile, sparking concerns four state legislative assembly staffers were tested positive for coronavirus. While three tested positive late on Monday, a canteen staff tested positive last week, taking the total cases of Covid-19 reported in Assembly to nine. Two office attendants and a daily wage worker are the three new patients.