Kerala begins preparation for NEET exam

It has also been decided to allocate separate exam centres or classrooms for students under quarantine and for those coming from containment zones.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:10 AM

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping in mind the lessons learnt from the aftermath of conducting the Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) exam, the health department has already begun preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be held on September 13.

To ensure that infection transmission won’t happen between examinees, the department has stipulated that students coming from abroad and other states to appear for the exam should stay in home or institutional quarantine for 14 days from their time of arrival in the state. Those accompanying the students will also be placed under quarantine for 14 days. It has also been decided to allocate separate exam centres or classrooms for students under quarantine and for those coming from containment zones.

Authorities in charge of the respective exam centres will be directed to make necessary infrastructure arrangements in consultation with the health department. Training will be provided to invigilators, to sensitise them on how to conduct the exam with Covid prevention. Other recommendations include not conducting the exam in air-conditioned classrooms or halls, making it mandatory for all invigilators to wear triple-layer masks and gloves etc.students to place their answer sheets into a large plastic bag kept in the classroom hall.
 

NEET Kerala
Comments(1)

  • Aaiga
    But how to travel ??? trains not operational
    18 hours ago reply
