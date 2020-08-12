More departments to be brought under KSWIFT

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the pandemic, the government is planning to attract more investment by widening the scope of its single-window platform, the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (KSWIFT). Five more departments and offices will be brought into web-based platforms for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Forest, Groundwater and Urban Affairs departments, besides the panchayat directorate and chief town planning wing will be soon added to the list of 15 departments already under KSWIFT, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Departments such as Health and Agriculture as well as the National Food Safety Authority and Coastal Protection Management Authority would be brought under KSWIFT in the next phase, he said. “The government gave approval to 2,547 MSME ventures worth `718 crore through KSWIFT. Besides, 361 services were provided and 2,378 applications were considered through the platform till July. Most applications came from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

KSWIFT was launched in January to enhance the Ease of Doing Business environment in the state by facilitating immediate clearance for investment proposals up to `10 crore. The MSME sector provides employment to 8.9 lakh people.