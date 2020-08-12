STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigil in Poojapura jail after prisoner tests Covid positive

The Poojapura Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday went into high vigil after a 71-year-old remand prisoner tested positive for Covid-19. 

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojapura Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday went into high vigil after a 71-year-old remand prisoner tested positive for Covid-19. The prisoner fainted in the jail on Monday and was hospitalised soon after. Later, an antigen test was done in which the prisoner tested positive. He is now admitted in Government Medical College Hospital here. “He was in block seven where elderly prisoners are housed. There are 107 prisoners in the block and since they all fall in the vulnerable category, we are extra cautious. All officials on duty will stay in the block. The prisoners will be tested from Wednesday. The mobile testing units of the health department will be used for the purpose,” said a prison official. 

Close to 300 employees posted in various blocks of Poojapura jail will also undergo Covid tests from Wednesday. The tests will be done with the support of Hindustan Latex Limited. “The patient is now stable. As of now, the block has been closed and all are in quarantine,” said  the official.The prisoner is suspected to have contracted the virus from one of the visitors. The detailed contact tracing is still under way. 

Meanwhile, the prison officials and health department are also waiting for the RT-PCR test results of the prisoner for further confirmation. Earlier, remand prisoners had tested positive in Poojapura special prison and Neyyattinkara sub-jail. 

The prison staff will be deployed in the coming days in the pattern followed for health workers. “In such a development, we have drawn up a plan by which the staff will be divided into three groups. They will each work alternately for a period  of time and then go into quarantine. Each group will be subjected to tests seven days after duty,” added the official.

