STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Volunteers join hands to tackle flood-like situations

The volunteering spirit and proactiveness of the youth played a major role in helping the state tackle tough times such as the recurring floods and Ockhi cyclone.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Antony Kuttapassery, a resident of Chellanam, walks through the stretch of his destroyed hatchery, which was destroyed during Ockhi (File photo) A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The volunteering spirit and proactiveness of the youth played a major role in helping the state tackle tough times such as the recurring floods and Ockhi cyclone. Currently, hundreds of volunteers comprising students, techies and people from different walks of life are helping the authorities to overcome the pandemic. Additionally, a team consisting of more than 200 volunteers have already been formed to carry out relief and rescue, if another flood-like situation occurs in the city.

“A meeting was convened with the Inter-Agency Group (IAG) under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Preparations are already being done at various levels and resources are mobilized in case the need arises. Currently, the situation is under control but it might worsen if the rain continues,” said Bharath Govind, convenor of IAG, Thiruvananthapuram. “Last year, we had opened a relief material hub for the flood-affected districts. Volunteers were present in every stage of the activity -- from bringing relief material, collecting, segregating and packaging to dispatching. If a similar situation arises, we plan to follow the same method. 

We have collected details of the requirements from the IAG members,” he said. More than 500 dedicated volunteers are currently working under the district administration and the district medical office, collecting data on Covid-19 patients, those in home quarantine, first-line Covid treatment centres and tracing route maps of positive patients.  

The process is being guided by inter-Agency Group (IAG) under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority
More than 500 dedicated volunteers are currently working under the district administration and the district medical office

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ockhi
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp