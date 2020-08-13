COVID-19 patient escapes from Thiruvananthapuram hospital, nabbed by police at home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old COVID-19 patient created an health scare by fleeing the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was admitted for psychiatric issues in the wee hours of Thursday.

The man, who hailed from Maryanadu, fled the special ward, at around 1:30 am. His COVID-19 test had come positive and he was housed in the special ward earmarked for patients arriving from containment zones. The man allegedly escaped by overpowering the security staff. Based on the complaint of the hospital authorities the Medical College police lodged a case and started a probe. He was later traced to his home.