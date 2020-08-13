STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kuttichal reports 20 Covid cases, all attendees of funeral

Of the 266 fresh cases in the district, 255 contracted the infection through local contact. Deceased Mariyapuram man also tests +ve

Published: 13th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kuttichal in Kattakada region reported a huge spike in Covid cases on Wednesday with 20 fresh cases - all who attended a funeral - on the day the district reported 266 fresh cases, including a death.  The deceased is Mariyapuram native Kanakaraj, 50. Among the 266 cases, 255 are instances of local transmission.The cases in Kuttichal are the result of cluster formation after a person who attended a funeral in Mankuzhi, here, last week tested positive.

The Nedumangad native was staying at the house in Manguzhi for two days when the funeral and other rites were performed and he came into contact with people who visited the house on these days.  As a result, 32 people who attended the funeral and visited the house the next day, tested positive, including the 20 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a new limited cluster is in the making at Kamukincode where seven cases were reported from Kamukincode while six were reported from nearby Venpakal. In Parassala, fresh cases were reported from Parasuvaikkal and Kottamam regions.

The district also reported 180 recoveries on the day.  As many as 646 people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid containment efforts. A total of 2,891 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 16,205 people are under home quarantine.

On Wednesday, 266 people were newly admitted in hospitals with symptoms and 166 patients were discharged. 642 samples were sent for testing. 818 results were received on the day. 31 people who needed psychological support called   the mental health helpline. 2,099 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. A total of 687 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Central depot not to open today
Thiruvananthapuram central depot of KSRTC will not be operational on Thursday due to disinfection works. A staffer who tested positive for Covid was on duty on Monday. All buses that arrive at the depot from other depots will have to be parked in the area allotted to the interstate buses to Nagercoil on Thursday.

KSRTC driver consumes hand sanitiser
Kasaragod: A KSRTC driver was admitted to Kannur Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram in Kannur after he consumed hand sanitiser, said police. Shibu, 45, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was found incapacitated by passersby near the Kasaragod KSRTC depot on Tuesday night. They rushed him to General Hospital where he told doctors that he consumed sanitiser. The doctors referred him to Pariyaram. Shibu lived out of the waiting room of the KSRTC depot. But the depot was shut on Tuesday night after three staff tested positive for Covid, and the area was turned into a containment zone. Police said he was out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuttichal COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp