Opposition leader misleading people: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that leader Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was trying to mislead people through baseless statements.On allegations raised by Chennithala against recovery rates, the chief minister said it seems that opposition leader was “seeing and hearing nothing”. “I came to know that he has come out with a startling revelations on Wednesday that the state which had made three negative tests mandatory is at present discharging the patients with just one negative test. What’s new in it? It has been made public earlier and is mentioned in the revised discharge policy,” said Pinarayi.

“It is a fact that the state’s recovery rate is low. But that is because of the stipulation that a negative result is needed for discharging a patient. In other states, if a patient shows signs of recovery hegets discharged. Neither the WHO, Central government, ICMR had complained about the state’s Covid-19 containment strategy,” he said.