Snakes slither out as people get locked in

The Covid-19-induced lockdown which bought the hustle and bustle of daily life to a standstill proved to be boon to mother nature.

Published: 13th August 2020

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The human inactivity during the lockdown has provided snakes the impetus to venture into settlements and villages from forests. As a result, 20 people and more than two dozen pets have succumbed to snake poison across the state in July alone

Closer home, however, the lockdown seems to have led to an unfavourable development. If recent reports are anything to go by, forest snakes have ventured into settlements and villages owing to the inactivity for close to four months. 

Kerala has been witnessing a sharp increase in snakebite incidents over the last two months. As many as 20 people and more than two dozen pets have succumbed to snake poison across the state in July alone. The development was first noticed by veterinarians in Thiruvananthapuram after they were inundated with calls from pet owners who have now urged the authorities to carry out a proper study on the spike in snakebite cases. 

According to wildlife conservationist and snake expert Vava Suresh, deserted roads provided reptiles the impetus to wander out of forests. “Also, the backyards of most houses saw the overgrowth of weeds during the lockdown creating a safer environment for the snakes to thrive. Snakes mate during winter months of November and December. They lay eggs over the next two months. The eggs hatch in March and April. This year, the hatching season coincided with the lockdown and led to a surge in snake sightings. The venom from king cobra, Russell’s viper and krait is very poisonous.

Snake catcher Zakir Hussain in Navaikulam was one among the victims who died of a snakebite in July. Many heads of cattle and poultry have also been killed,” said Vava Suresh who caught six cobras on Monday alone. He has caught 1,000 since the lockdown. As many as 27 king cobras were captured during the period, an all-time high. 

Dr T Rajeev, veterinary surgeon at the Government Multi Speciality Veterinary Hospital, Peroorkada, told TNIE that the hospital could only save about 80 per cent of the 20 persons bitten by snakes. “Most of the cases are brought during late evening hours. For the last three days, we have mostly been receiving cases of Russell’s viper bites. We have stocked up anti-venom vials to cater to future incidents,” said Dr Rajeev.

Another senior veterinary surgeon, Dr L J Lowrance, recalled an incident which had happened a few days ago. “A woman rushed to my house at Thirumala all the way from Varkala with two dogs which were bitten by a king cobra. I could save only one of them, a dachshund. I had to administer seven vials to the dog. A single vial costs anything between Rs 600 and Rs 700. It is high time that the authorities took note of the issue before more casualties take place,” said Dr Lowrance.

SNAKE STATS
20 people killed because of snakebite in July including snake catcher Zakir Hussain in Navaikulam
Over 1,000 snakes caught by Vava Suresh since the lockdown
27 king cobras were captured by him during the period, an all-time high
Incidents usually occur in evening hours

In case of a snake bite
Do not wash the area of the snakebite or suck out the venom
Bandage firmly to ensure the venom does not spread
Do not incise or cut the bite wound 
Do not apply a tight tourniquet
Do not allow the victim to walk around or move the limbs
Inform the hospital ahead over phone before the patient reaches it to ensure immediate and emergency medical care

