21 at Valiyathura relief camp test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief respite, the number of Covid cases in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram is again going up. In Valiyathura, 21 people at the relief camp in Government UPS, Vallakadavu, tested positive after 43 persons were tested there. Close to 100 people are housed in the camp after water entered many houses in the area due to rough sea.

Among the 434 new cases confirmed in the district on Thursday, 35 are from Mambally in Anchuthengu, seven from Anchuthengu, 31 from Poonthura, 15 from Vizhinjam and three cases from Karumkulam, all falling under the coastal zone where lockdown restrictions were relaxed only on Wednesday.One death was also confirmed on the day. The deceased is Lisi Sajan, 55, of Mukkola.

Venganoor near Vizhinjam reported nine cases while Parassala region also reported a spike in cases. While 16 cases were reported from Puthuval in Parassala, three each were reported from Parasuvaikkal and Kunnathukal. Vazhuthoor in Neyyattinkara Municipality reported seven cases.

Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali went into quarantine after Pullampara panchayat president tested positive. The MLA had taken part in many events where the panchayat president was also present.

The district also reported as many as 197 recoveries on the day. As many as 1,250 people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid containment measures. A total of 2,867 people are under hospital isolation and 16,474 people in home quarantine.