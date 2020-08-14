Chief secy orders hostels, lodges to provide fee concession to students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta has issued an order to hostels and lodges to provide fee and rent concessions to students who have not stayed in these facilities during the lockdown period.

According to the order, hostels have been directed not to collect fees for a month beginning March 23, when the lockdown began. For students who continued to stay after the period, 50 per cent of the hostel fees or rent can be collected.

Rent or fees can be charged on a daily basis from students who have stayed only for a few days. The order was issued by the Chief Secretary using his powers as the State Disaster Management Authority Executive committee chairman, as prescribed in the Disaster Management Act, 2015.