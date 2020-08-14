Corp office gets mask, sanitiser vending machine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its effort to promote hand and respiratory hygiene, the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has launched a first-of-its-kind Covid-19 Preventive Kiosk - an automatic vending machine for masks, sanitisers and gloves at the city Corporation main office. Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurated the smart vending machine at a function held on the Corporation office premises here.

The rate of masks, sanitiser and gloves are Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 15 respectively. Also, efforts are on to install 10 more smart vending machines at busy locations in the city to facilitate the public. The SCTL has roped in a private agency for running the kiosk. According to officials of SCTL, preventive materials including masks, gloves and sanitiser should be made easily accessible and available for the public for effective containment of the pandemic.