Remove waste from airport area: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) directed the corporation to remove the waste dumped near the airport compound at Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. Commission chairman Antony Dominic served a notice on the corporation secretary demanding a report in 30 days after taking necessary measures.

The action was taken based on a petition filed by human rights activist Ragam Rahim, who complained of waste dumping at NS Depot and Bangladesh road near the airport.The waste dumps attract birds, thereby posing a risk for flights landing and taking off from the runway.

TNIE reported that there were 28 bird-hit cases reported last year alone. After the alert, the corporation closed down nine meat shops operating in the region on Tuesday. The flight safety concern was raised in the backdrop of plane crash at Kozhikode airport last week. The complaint states that the waste dumps would affect the health of residents as it could be the breeding ground for various epidemics.