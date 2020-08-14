RS poll: LDF, UDF candidates submit nomination papers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF and UDF candidates submitted nominations on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha election to be held on August 24. LDF candidate and LJD chairman M V Shreyams Kumar and UDF candidate Lal Varghese Kalpakavady submitted nominations to Legislative Secretary and returning officer S V Unnikrishnan Nair. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena was also present.

Shreyams Kumar told mediapersons that he would uphold Left and socialist ideals in Parliament. He said he would focus on environmental issues and Kerala’s needs.UDF candidate Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi said legislators who love farmers will vote for him.