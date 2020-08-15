Cases increase in Balaramapuram, 6 Covid deaths confirmed in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID cases in Balaramapuram saw a major spike on Friday with 23 fresh cases confirmed by the state government. While 23 cases were announced on Friday after the test results came out late on Thursday, eight more people tested positive here on Friday. Majority of the cases are reported from Vanika street here. Of the total 310 cases confirmed on the day, 284 are instances of local transmission and six are deaths.

The deceased are Lakshmi (74), Kadunganoor native, Sherly (62), Vithura native, M Surendran (60), Madhavapuram native, Lalitha (70), Stanislas (80), Poundukadavu native and Nirmala (65), Vallakadavu native. In Balaramapuram, the cluster formation reportedly happened after people participated in a celebratory event at Vanika street. More tests will be done here on Monday. While only 113 of the total cases are from the city, Valiyathura, Beemapally and Vizhinjam had high numbers with 15, 11 and 14 cases respectively.

The district also reported as many as 199 recoveries on the day. As many as 1,856 people were newly put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid containment efforts. A total of 2,792 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 16,935 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 275 people were newly admitted in hospital with symptoms and 350 patients were discharged. 854 samples were sent for testing. 585 results were received on the day.