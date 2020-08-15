STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to make e-way bills must for bringing in gold

States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar were among those which opposed this, claiming that the publicising of details on gold movement would risk the safety of the carriers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will make e-way bills mandatory for transporting gold to the state, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. Announcing a scheme to reward informants on illegal consignments, the minister said the state plans to act tough on smugg l i n g activities. The minister’s announcement came after the sub-committee of the Goods and Services Tax Council cleared Kerala’s long-pending demand to introduce e-way bill on gold consignments. Isaac said the state’s proposal in this matter had faced strong objection in the past.

States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar were among those which opposed this, claiming that the publicising of details on gold movement would risk the safety of the carriers. As per present norms, traders or their agents can carry gold using a delivery note. If intercepted, the carriers can get away by paying a 3% tax and an equal penalty as per Section 129 of the GST Act. “The Gujarat High Court had recently asked that state to invoke this section,” Isaac said. The minister said the state plans to offer a reward to the informants on illegal consignments which will be 20 pc of the total value of the goods.

