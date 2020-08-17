COVID-19: Triple lockdown lifted in Thiruvananthapuram's coastal zone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has lifted the triple lockdown which was in place along the coastal stretch from Anchuthengu in the north to Pozhiyoor in the south.

The relaxation on curbs will come into effect from Monday, after being in lockdown for 36 days . However, containment strategies will continue.

On Sunday, District Collector Navjot Khosa issued an order listing the guidelines for people living here as well as the containment strategies.

As per the order, the relaxations on fishing activities, among others, will take effect from the midnight on Sunday.