Thiruvananthapuram sees biggest surge in COVID-19 cases as 519 test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday witnessed its biggest single-day spike yet with 519 people testing positive on the day. This include 487 people who contracted the virus through local transmission.

Officials are yet to identify the sources of infection of 47 cases. The local spread at the Poojapura central jail hit a new high with 115 confirmed infected with the virus.

Besides, 23 healthcare workers tested positive on the day. In addition, authorities have added one more to the district’s list of Covid fatalities. Parassala native Kanakaraj, 60, who died on August 14 was confirmed with the virus on Sunday.

“On the day, 2,508 were newly put under surveillance. The district now has 19,265 people under home quarantine, 733 under institutional quarantine and 2,930 admitted to various hospitals with Covid-like symptoms,” reads a statement from the district administration.

Four new containment zones

A total of four new containment zones were declared on Sunday. This include, Mudra Nagar of Kalady ward, Chettiyarmukku of Kuryathi ward and Cheenikonam of Nettayam ward under the corporation; Irumbil of Neyyattinkara municipality, Manacode of Pangode panchayat, and Kalipara and Nanniyode o f Nanniyode g rama panchayat.