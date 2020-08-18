Commission proposes knowledge university

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central labour commission has recommended opening of a knowledge university intended for research and preservation of traditional knowledge, said C V Ananda Bose, retired civil servant and one-man commission under the state government. He was delivering the keynote address at a webinar jointly organised by the Centre for Policy and Development Studies and the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on ‘Skill development, MSMEs and entrepreneurship in the context of Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“The country has a rich wealth of traditional carpenters, blacksmiths, gold smiths, weavers and other artisans whose knowledge will be lost if not passed on from generation to generation,” Ananda Bose said.

Anil Kumar, senior general manager of Nettur Technical Training Foundation, said that skill updation and certification for traditional artisans is the need of the hour so that they are recognised.

Another guest, BJP leader and former national secretary of the party Sudanshu Mittal said that financial institutions have to provide more support to MSMEs which will in turn rejuvenate the country’s economy.