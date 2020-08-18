STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man bludgeons brother to death

A 26-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his elder brother, who has a history of mental illness, at their house in Kachani early on Monday.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his elder brother, who has a history of mental illness, at their house in Kachani early on Monday.  The deceased is Shameer and the Aruvikkara police have arrested his brother, Hilal, 32, for the murder.

A police official said Shameer warned Hilal from using FM radio at high volume in the night since their father, who had several medical issues, had difficulty in sleeping due to the noise.The siblings fought over this, a police officer said. Later, during night while Shameer was asleep, Hilal bludgeoned him using an iron rod. An officer from Aruvikkara police said Hilal in the past had mental issues and used to take medicines.

