540 test positive, fresh spike in Covid cases in coastal zone

519 infected through local transmission | 20 cases in Mariyanad | 224 recoveries 

Published: 20th August 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spread of Covid-19 in the coastal zones of the district remains high with 20 more cases reported from Mariyanad and four from nearby Puthukurichi on Wednesday. The district registered a massive 540 fresh cases, including two deaths. The deceased are Meenakshi (86) from Aryanad and Bhargavi (90), a Kalady native. Among the total 540 cases reported on Wednesday, 519 were infections through local transmission, including seven health care workers. The district also reported 224 recoveries.

In Puthukurichi and Mariyanad in Kadinamkulam panchayat, the number of tests has been increased in the wake of more new cases. “The positive patients are mostly fishermen. However, we now have a few cases through local transmission in nearby Pallinada. More tests are being done every day. In 38 tests done, five tested positive in Pallinada on Wednesday alone,” said Nazeema Kabeer, vice-president, Kadinamkulam panchayat. At a time when the district administration is looking to relax restrictions in the coastal regions, this fresh spike might prove to be a deterrent.

Poovar in the southern end of the coastal zone reported 19 fresh cases with 11 being people who returned from other states. In the city limits, Vallakadavu lying adjacent to Poonthura reported 14 fresh cases after a brief lull in the number of fresh cases. Other fresh spikes were reported from Ooruttambalam (6), Chullimanoor (4), Kuttichal (5), Amaravila (3), nearby Udiyankulangara (1), Keezharoor (7), Kunnathukal (10) Parassala (9) and Kochuthope (18) .On Wednesday, 1797 people were put under observation in the district. As many as 2816 people are currently under hospital isolation in the district. 

