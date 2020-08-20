Athlete Bahuleyan joins the fight against Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : National athletic champion and marathon runner S Bahuleyan has joined the fight against the pandemic by joining Covid-19 duty at the quarantine centre functioning at Ashram Maidan at Kollam.Bahuleyan got entry into the Limca Book of Records for running barefoot from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in 2008. He has also contributed his earnings during the Covid period to the CMs Distress Relief Fund.