8 Covid deaths confirmed in Capital

Fresh Covid cases reported in the district continue to remain high with 429 cases confirmed on Thursday including eight deaths.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 02:58 PM

Covid death, Kerala

The body of a patient who died of Covid-19, being taken to his residence in an ambulance from the mortuary. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh Covid cases reported in the district continue to remain high with 429 cases confirmed on Thursday including eight deaths. A new spike in Covid cases has been reported from Vallakadavu (18) and Valiyathura (11) in the city limits while Vellarada (14), Kalliyoor (7), Kunnathukal (8) , Kazhivoor (9), Balaramapuram (9) and Parassala (6) outside the city also saw considerable increase in number of cases. The number of health workers testing positive from the district also remained high with 21 cases confirmed on the day. Among the 429 total cases, 394 are instances of local transmission.

Mayor K Sreekumar

The deceased are Mahad (48), a Vettoor native, Basheer (44), a Vellumannadi native who died on August 14, Rajan (84) from Navarangam Lane near Government Medical College, Krishnankutty Nair (73), a Kowdiar native, Lawrence (69), a Vallakadavu native, Mohanakumaran Nair (58), a Neyyattinkara native who died on August 16, Mersheli (75), of Puthukurichi and Manikandan (72), a Poojappura native.

Mayor K Sreekumar said that the cases in Vallakadavu is an extension of the cluster formation which happened in the area after an ISRO official tested positive a month ago. “Comparatively, we have less number of cases now. We don’t have a dangerous situation in the city at this point,” said the Mayor. A 39- day-long lockdown in the city was lifted only last Friday. Among the total cases, only 110 are from the city limits. As many as 230 recoveries were also reported on Thursday.

A total of 1,992 people are newly under observation in the district.As many as 2,816 people are currently under hospital isolation here while a total of 20,374  people are under home quarantine. On the day, 493 people were newly admitted in hospitals with symptoms and 221 patients were discharged. 604 samples were sent for testing. 614 results were received on the day.

