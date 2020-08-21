CB collects evidence from Fort station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Crime Branch team on Thursday visited Fort police station to collect evidence in connection with the probe into the death of a 37-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide in the station’s toilet.

The probe team led by SP S Shanavas and accompanied by cyber, forensic and scientific experts collected the evidence. The scientific expert (physics) and forensic expert inspected the toilet where Ansari, of Poonthura, was found hanging last Sunday. They collected the CCTV visuals from the station as well as from the spot where Ansari was caught by locals, while reportedly stealing mobile phone from a labourer.

The three experts will now file an assessment report based on which the probe will progress. Meanwhile, the investigators said they still strongly believe that Ansari’s death was a case of suicide. “We are probing all angles. Since the person’s death occurred in custody, we don’t want any lapse in the probe,” said an officer.