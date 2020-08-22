Excise special drive to curb illicit liquor sale

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Onam approaching, Excise department has started a special enforcement drive to check the flow of illicit spirit through the state’s borders till September 5. There would be stringent checking at check posts. Besides, special squads will check the activities of mafia from smuggling spirit through alternative border roads and forest tracks.

Labour and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan reviewed the measures and told the officers to keep the reputation of the department high. He said the seizure of large quantities of illicit liquor in the last two days indicates that the mafia has started working towards the Onam demand. The department seized over 4,000 litres of liquor in two instances this week. The officers have been asked to monitor habitual offenders.