65-year-old woman collapses amid clash between groups, dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman collapsed to death during a clash between two sections at South Thumba Junction, Veli, on Saturday evening.

The deceased is Mary, 65, of ‘Thaivilakam’, South Thumba. Police said she was witness to the hour-long clash.

“Eyewitnesses said she collapsed while attempting to bring back an injured relative. Said to be a heart patient, the woman was rushed to hospital but she could not be saved,” police said.

The region had witnessed a series of clashes between the sections in the recent past. The trigger for Saturday’s violence is unknown, police said.

Unconfirmed reports said a property dispute between two families was taken over by more people resulting in the free-for-all. Four persons sustained injuries in the violence.