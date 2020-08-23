Excise seizes ganja worth Rs one crore stored in a sack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise enforcement squad on Saturday seized around 40 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from three youths at Alamcode near Attingal.

The arrested are Arjun, 27, Ajin, 25, and Gokul, 25. All are natives of Attingal.



The excise sleuths have also seized hashish oil, currency note counting machines and a luxury car from the accused who were intercepted following a tip-off.

The narcotic substances were kept in sacks in a vegetable godown adjacent to a restaurant at Alamcode junction.

The ganja was kept in a sack of onions to evade suspicion. They brought it by road from Andhra Pradesh via the Amaravila checkpost.

The excise team was led by Attingal excise CI Ajidas and Varkala excise CI Noushad. The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.