TC Street turns hotspot, 182 test Covid positive in district

Of the 15 cases reported from Karamana, 14 were from the street. More tests to be conducted here tomorrow 
 

Published: 25th August 2020 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh Covid cases in the Telugu Chetty Street (TC Street) in Karamana sparked concern on a day the district reported 182 cases including two deaths. The deceased are Varadan (67) from Pazhayakada, who died on August 18, and Libis (70), a Parassala native who died on August 21. Among the total cases, 158 are instances of infection through local transmission. In TC Street, 20 tested positive from 60 tests conducted over the past two days. The street consists of 153 houses, six small streets and a population of 563 people. One of the small streets here, Kovil Street, is now a ‘Janata Quarantine zone’.  

“Ten houses in the street are in quarantine and all necessary materials are provided by volunteers. Earlier, a street here had declared themselves a containment zone after new cases were reported. The cases are from contact with a Covid patient from Arannoor ward who had visited his relatives’ houses here recently,” said Karamana Ajith, councillor for Karamana.Of the 15 cases reported from Karamana, 14 were from TC street. More tests will be conducted  there on Wednesday. 

New cases were also reported from regions including Chempazhanthy (5), Kanjiramkulam (5), Poovar (4), Kunnathukal (4), Kowdiar (4), Kaithamukku (4), Poovachal (4) and Pulluvila (3). A total of 17 healthcare workers are also among the new positive cases. As many as 170 recoveries were also reported on the day.

A total of 1,500 people were newly put under observation in the district. As many as 3,863 people are currently under hospital isolation while a total of 19,514 people are under home quarantine. On the day, 287 people were newly admitted to hospitals with symptoms and 370 patients were discharged. While 336 samples were sent for testing, 748 results were received.As many as 18 people who need psychological support called to the mental health helpline while 1,443 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support.

found infected in random tests at Venjaramoodu fish market

T’Puram: The fish market at Venjaramoodu was closed down on Sunday for 14 days after six out of 20 people were tested positive in random Covid tests conducted here. All workers and people associated with the market were placed in quarantine. Covid testing was conducted by Nellanad panchayat. However, testing is being delayed due to shortage of antigen test kits. “There is a limitation in availing the test kits. Each health centre has close to 50 kits and we are conducting many tests. We have a list of 40 people for initial tests. The bigger issue is testing everyone who visited the fish market.

The people who tested positive are loading workers. None of the positive patients are symptomatic,” said Binu S Nair, councillor, Venjaramoodu. Fish from this market is sold at different panchayats, including Mudakkal, Kallara, Manickal, Vembayam, Pullampara and Vamanapuram by vendors. So, there is a possibility of a huge cluster formation. The sources of infection here have been identified to be people who arrive in vehicles from other states carrying fish. The market will remain shut for 14 days while the workers are tested and contact tracing is carried out. The health department is observing the situation as it was a fish market which became a epicentre of super spread in Kumarichanda in Thiruvananthapuram.

TAGS
Karamana COVID 19
