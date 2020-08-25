STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Traders demand extended hours in run-up to Onam, dist admin says no

The existing rules will continue.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Office-bearers of KSVVES launching the mike announcement initiative on Covid-19 guidelines at Chalai Market. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traders in the city have demanded that authorities bring relaxation in restrictions and allow them to operate for extended hours in the wake of the upcoming Onam festival. They claim that extended hours would help control crowding and improve business. Currently, the permitted time of operation is from 7am to 7pm.Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KSVVES), Thiruvananthapuram district general secretary Manoj S S said the traders are struggling to make both ends meet because of the pandemic. He added that the current time restriction is only leading to crowing at shops. However, the district administration has denied the request of traders. 

“We cannot allow any more relaxations for traders. The existing rules will continue. In Kannur, the caseload is less compared to Thiruvananthapuram and shops there are allowed to remain open only till 6pm,” said a senior official of the district administration. One of the other demands raised by the KVVES is to allow restaurants and hotels to resume dine-in operations. “The authorities should at least allow small and medium restaurants to operate during the Onam season from 5am to 11pm. If not, eateries will witness huge crowds in the evening between 5pm and 7pm,” said Manoj.  

According to the authorities, extending the hours would be an additional burden on the police and hence not feasible. “Thiruvananthapuram tops the list in Kerala in terms of the number of cases and we cannot give anymore relaxation. Also, the state is going to hit the pandemic peak. Relaxations will only worsen the situation,” the official added.

Public announcement at Chalai Market
In an effort to regulate crowding at Chalai Market, the KSVVES has introduced mike announcements on Covid-19 guidelines to spread awareness among customers. The initiative was launched on Monday by the samithi with the assistance of police authorities.  “The announcement will be operated by Aryasala Unit under KVVES. The unit covers around 2.5 kilometres and over 500 shops. The announcements will run throughout the day,”  said Manoj. Loudspeakers have been set up at 30 spots for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp