Assembly panel recommends strict norms for quarries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly panel on environment (2019-21) has insisted that the amended Kerala Mines and Minerals Conservation Act in 2015 should be strictly implemented in the state and no quarries other than the 723 under operation based on the act should be given permission to operate. The panel submitted a special report on the environmental issues caused by quarries and crusher units in the assembly on Monday which involved many suggestions to solve them. The report suggested that the operating licence can be cancelled if any of the 723 quarries violate the act.

The panel has suggested that quarries should be brought under the control of government and mining should take place under strict social restrictions. A scientific study must be carried out to analyse the impact on water sources when rocks are crushed and soil is taken or deposited. Technologies like GPS and drone mapping must be utilised for monitoring and controlling the functioning of quarries and crushers, and to block the leakage of revenue earnings.