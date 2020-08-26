PAC stands firmly behind interim party president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress, which met here on Tuesday, came out with a resolution in favour of the party’s interim president and extended full support to the state leadership.The meeting, held at Indira Bhavan, also decided to take the Secretariat fire mishap with due seriousness.The liaison committee of the UDF will make an announcement on the ouster of the Jose K Mani faction of the KC(M) from the front at its September 3 meeting.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran presented the resolution offering support to the interim president of the party. The resolution stated that the leaders from the state were not against Rahul Gandhi, MP, however will support any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi. State leadership hoped that Rahul will take over the mantle from Sonia in the next AICC meeting.Expressing apprehension about fire mishap in the Secretariat, PAC said the government has been trying to destroy crucial evidence pertaining to the gold smuggling case.

The leaders said the seriousness of the issue came to light when it was revealed that no backup has been created for the paper files that were destroyed in fire.During the meeting, UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, and K Muraleedharan, MP, demanded that the Thrissur and Kozhikode DCC presidents’ posts that have been lying vacant for the past several months be filled. It was also decided to form sub-committees in all the 14 districts to gear up for the local body elections as the KPCC does not have much role in it. The sub-committees will be in charge addressing local issues and also finalise the candidature.

K C Joseph, MLA, raised issue of MLAs Roshy Augustine and Prof N Jayaraj who stayed away from attending the no-confidence motion, and the Rajya Sabha election. The PAC members decided to schedule the next UDF meeting on September 3 where it will also decide on the further course of protests against the LDF government after the festive season.

