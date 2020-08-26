STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PAC stands firmly behind interim party president

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran presented the resolution offering support to the interim president of the party. 

Published: 26th August 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mullapally Ramachandran, KPCC president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress, which met here on Tuesday, came out with a resolution in favour of the party’s interim president and extended full support to the state leadership.The meeting, held at Indira Bhavan, also decided to take the Secretariat fire mishap with due seriousness.The liaison committee of the UDF will make an announcement on the ouster of the Jose K Mani faction of the KC(M) from the front at its September 3 meeting.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran presented the resolution offering support to the interim president of the party. The resolution stated that the leaders from the state were not against Rahul Gandhi, MP, however will support any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi. State leadership hoped that Rahul will take over the mantle from Sonia in the next AICC meeting.Expressing apprehension about fire mishap in the Secretariat, PAC said the government has been trying to destroy crucial evidence pertaining to the gold smuggling case. 

The leaders said the seriousness of the issue came to light when it was revealed that no backup has been created for the paper files that were destroyed in fire.During the meeting, UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, and K Muraleedharan, MP, demanded that the Thrissur and Kozhikode DCC presidents’ posts that have been lying vacant for the past several months be filled. It was also decided to form sub-committees in all the 14 districts to gear up for the local body elections as the KPCC does not have much role in it. The sub-committees will be in charge addressing local issues and also finalise the candidature.

K C Joseph, MLA, raised issue of MLAs Roshy Augustine and Prof N Jayaraj who stayed away from attending the no-confidence motion, and the Rajya Sabha election. The PAC members decided to schedule the next UDF meeting on September 3 where it will also decide on the further course of protests against the LDF government after the festive season.

Sub-committees in all districts
It was also decided to form sub-committees in all the 14 districts to gear up for the local bodies elections as the KPCC do not have much role in it. The sub-committees will be in charge addressing local issues and also finalise the candidature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KPCC congress PAC
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp