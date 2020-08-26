Pathanamthitta, Mannuthy named best police stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pathanamthitta and Mannuthy police stations shared the ‘Chief Minister’s Best Police station award-2019’. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that Pampady and Thampanoor police stations have won the second and third prizes respectively. The police stations have been chosen based on the committee chaired by ADGP (armed police battalion).