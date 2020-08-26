Thermal scanners bought at high rates: MK Muneer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after MK Muneer, deputy leader of the Opposition, alleged the health department procured PPE kits at exorbitant rates, he reiterated his claim and said even thermal scanners were purchased at inflated rates.

“Thermal scanner could be purchased at Rs 2,500 per piece. But files reveal that they were bought at double the original price,” said Muneer. But health minister K K Shailaja refuted said the allegations were baseless and said the medical equipment were purchased by ensuring the norms and that there was no scope for corruption.