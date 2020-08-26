Woman collapses after food gets stuck in her throat, dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old woman collapsed and died at her house in Kollamkavu near Nedumangad here on Monday night after food got stuck in her throat. The deceased is Fathima, an office assistant of Arogya Bhavan here.

The Nedumangad police said the incident took place around 7.45pm while Fathima was having dinner. She suffered breathlessness and collapsed. Though she rushed to the hospital, Fathima could not be saved. The police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, do not have any information about what she ate. The body was handed over to relatives after an autopsy. Fathima was unmarried, said the police.