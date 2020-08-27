461 more test Covid positive, cases with unknown sources rise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital distriact on Wednesday recorded 461 more positive cases, of which 390 contracted the infection through local contact. The source of infection of 44 persons remains unknown. A total of 12 deaths were confirmed. The deceased are Thankappan Chettiyar, 80, of Palode, who died on August 22; Chellayyan, 85, of Parassala, who died on August 24; Siraj, 43, of Veliyannoor, who died on August 23; Sarah Kutty, 79, of Puliyanthol, who died on August 22; Abdul Latheef, 40, of Vattiyoorkavu, who died on August 17; Shijin, 26, of Puthukurichi, who died on August 17; Mary, 72, of Poovar, who died on July 30; Abdul Gafoor, 83, of Chirayinkeezhu; Abdul Rasheed, 50, of Karakkamandapam; Devaneshan, 74, of Vattavila; Lilly Bhai, 65, of Uriyakkode; Omana, 43, of Chenkal.

As many as 3,929 persons are under surveillance in various hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, Collector Navjot Khosa announced relaxation in curbs in the coastal areas of the district, allowing all shops to function till 7pm every day. She also said persons in home quarantine should not venture out of their houses and that persons who have recovered should carry Covid-19 negative certificates while going out.