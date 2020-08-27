Damage to equipment: Fishers to be compensated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decision to provide compensation for damage to fishing equipment, suffered since the 2018 monsoon, was also taken by the Cabinet. This will be applicable for fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod. A total of `2.92 crore has been released from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the purpose.

As part of assistance to tide over the pandemic, noon meal workers will be given an assistance of `1,000 from the CMDRF. The cabinet also approved the pay revision of teachers in medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy and non-medical categories under the Directorate of Medical Education, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. Non Practice Allowance and Patient Care Allowance will be retained for teachers in the medical and dental category.

The cabinet approved a `12-crore project to strengthen e-governance in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department. The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003. Based on an order by the child rights commission, `5 lakh will be provided to the family of seven-year-old-boy Nikhil who died due to lack of specialised treatment facilities at Alappuzha General Hospital.