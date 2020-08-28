Traditional workers to get Rs 57 crore aid: Labour Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Labour department will distribute close to I57 crore for workers in the traditional sector, said Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan. “The fund has been allocated under the Income Support Scheme despite financial challenges,” he said. The coir sector workers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme as H25 crore has been set aside for them, while H16 crore will be allocated for Khadi sector workers. H3 crore will be allocated for beedi and cigar workers and H3 crore for bamboo workers.
