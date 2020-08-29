Limit Onam celebrations to homes: Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjyot Khosa has instructed the public to confine Onam celebrations to their homes in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases. She said residents associations should ensure that there will be no celebrations outside homes. If they find anyone violating the instructions, it should be reported to the nearest police station without delay, she added.

Delegating more responsibilities to residents associations, the collector said members should make sure that the celebrations can be held virtually. “All shopping centres and markets should comply with the Covid-19 protocols ,” she said.

Guidelines for residents associations