Thiruvananthapuram

Limit Onam celebrations to homes: Collector

Published: 29th August 2020 05:16 AM

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple.

(Express Illustrations | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjyot Khosa has instructed the public to confine Onam celebrations to their homes in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases. She said residents associations should ensure that there will be no celebrations outside homes. If they find anyone violating the instructions, it should be reported to the nearest police station without delay, she added.

Delegating more responsibilities to residents associations, the collector said members should make sure that the celebrations can be held virtually. “All shopping centres and markets should comply with the Covid-19 protocols ,” she said. 

Guidelines for residents associations

  • All residents associations should constitute a public health force comprising members below 60 years of age. Advice and assistance of local doctors and health workers can be sought. 
  • The volunteer leading the force will form a rapid response team comprising 25 to 30 members. 
  • A committee comprising local primary health centre officer, ward councillor, village officer and police officers should be formed.
  • The prime responsibility of the force will be Covid containment activities. 
  • A surveillance walk should be carried out to ensure all residents are complying with the Covid-19 protocol. 
  • ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers should make a list of persons who are prone to various diseases, senior citizens, pregnant women, persons who have lifestyle diseases and children below the age of 10.
  • Associations should ensure that persons with lifestyle diseases get timely medicine.
  • Essential items should be delivered on time to those in home quarantine, reverse quarantine and room isolation.
