Cases in Capital steadily rising, 408 test Covid positive

More than a fortnight since the lifting of lockdown restrictions imposed on the capital city, Covid cases in the district continue to go up.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than a fortnight since the lifting of lockdown restrictions imposed on the Capital city, Covid cases in the district continue to go up. While 13 cases were reported from Vallakkadavu, 10 were reported from Manacaud. Fresh cases have also been reported in Valiyathura (6) and Beemapally (4), one of the major clusters in the district. As many as 408 cases -- 393 of them through local transmission -- were reported from here on Saturday.

In Karamana, a city locality, six cases were reported while nearby Nedumcaud recorded five fresh cases. Neighbouring Kaimanam, Nemom (3) and Venganoor also reported fresh cases. The relaxation in restrictions and emergence of micro clusters in places like Karamana and Manacaud are regarded as the major reason for the spike in cases after a two-week drop.

“In Manacaud ward, we have six cases in Kuttikad lane. The patients are mostly old people and their primary contacts. These people who have  Covid are suspected to have picked up the infection  from a vegetable vendor engaged in door to door delivery. Another vegetable seller in a nearby street had  tested positive. This is a place where many Tamilians live and some of them often bring their relatives over from Tamil Nadu  without following any regulations. This could also be a reason for the spread,” said Simi Jyothish, councillor, Manacaud ward  .

Six health workers also figure among the new cases. As many as 591 recoveries were also reported on Saturday, with 1,025 people newly put under observation. Those in hospital isolation number 3,935 while 19,747 are in home quarantine. On the day, 423 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms, 480 discharged, 527 samples sent for testing and 492 results received. Thirty people, who needed psychological support, called up the mental health help line. Also, 3,496 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 

