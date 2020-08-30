STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cotton Hill GHSS to hold online Onam celebrations on Sunday

A one-of-a-kind Onam celebration will on Sunday get under way at the Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School here.

Published: 30th August 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

A one-of-a-kind Onam celebration will on Sunday get under way at the Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School here. Singer K S Chitra will inaugurate the school’s online Onam celebrations at 3pm. There will be live performances by selected students on Google Meet  plus  posting of pre-recorded programmes -- close to 4,000 students had participated in class-wise events ranging from cooking to singing over the last two days -- on the school’s Facebook page and  YouTube.  

These will be followed by messages from Education Minister C Raveendranath and poet V Madhusoodhanan Nair. The online Onam celebrations can be viewed on  Cottonhill Delights YouTube channel and on gghscottonhill.trivandrum.5  Facebook page. 

“Since we can’t add all the students and teachers to the live event,  some of the programmes  had to be pre-recorded. The idea was to make students more active during a period like this. They can present anything as long as the event is connected to Onam. All students and parents were proactive and supported the initiative wholeheartedly, “ said M Leena, Principal, Cotton Hill GHSS. 

The planning for the event began some time ago and the recording had been done in the last couple of days.  A digital floral carpet competition is also being held in the school for students.  Earlier, the school had celebrated Independence Day also through the online platform. 

