STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Notorious burglar, aide held for housebreak

A notorious burglar and his aide were arrested by Nagaroor police here on Saturday.

Published: 30th August 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Further investigation is underway. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

A notorious burglar and his aide were arrested by Nagaroor police here on Saturday. The accused are Ratheesh aka Kannappan and his accomplice Mathayi aka Babu. According to police, the accused are behind a series of burglaries that took place in the district over the past several years. The duo’s arrest was recorded on a housebreak reported at one Rajendran’s house, Arya Bhavan, in broad daylight at Nagaroor. The accused decamped with `50,000 and gold ornaments weighing 17.5 sovereign, which was kept in the shelf of the bedroom as the members of the house were not present at the time.

A small part of the stolen amount and ornaments was recovered from Ratheesh’s scooter and his inner wear. The remaining ornaments, which was mortgaged at a financial institution at Avanavancherry, were also recovered. 

As per the police, Ratheesh roams around on his scooter and targets locked houses. He has committed more than 100 burglaries in the past ten years. He was arrested earlier for an attempt to murder case registered at Kadakkavoor police station. The duo were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp