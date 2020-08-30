Notorious burglar, aide held for housebreak

By Express News Service

A notorious burglar and his aide were arrested by Nagaroor police here on Saturday. The accused are Ratheesh aka Kannappan and his accomplice Mathayi aka Babu. According to police, the accused are behind a series of burglaries that took place in the district over the past several years. The duo’s arrest was recorded on a housebreak reported at one Rajendran’s house, Arya Bhavan, in broad daylight at Nagaroor. The accused decamped with `50,000 and gold ornaments weighing 17.5 sovereign, which was kept in the shelf of the bedroom as the members of the house were not present at the time.

A small part of the stolen amount and ornaments was recovered from Ratheesh’s scooter and his inner wear. The remaining ornaments, which was mortgaged at a financial institution at Avanavancherry, were also recovered.

As per the police, Ratheesh roams around on his scooter and targets locked houses. He has committed more than 100 burglaries in the past ten years. He was arrested earlier for an attempt to murder case registered at Kadakkavoor police station. The duo were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.